13:38 06.01.2021

Ukrainian military ranks transferred to NATO military rank codes – Taran

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran has signed a decree on the transfer of Ukrainian military ranks to NATO military rank codes according to the NATO STANAG 2116 standard, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"This List establishes the correspondence of the codification of military ranks of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the military ranks of NATO. This is another step ensuring compatibility with the armed forces of the member states," the press service quoted the head of the ministry as saying.

According to him, the signed order begins the Euro-Atlantic transformation of the existing personnel management system to manage the career of military personnel on military ranks. In turn, this will become an integral part of the draft Concept of the military personnel policy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2025.

"These decisions are aimed at changing the Soviet-style career management system to the modern one adopted in the armies of the leading states. In fact, this is a guide to the actions of personnel agencies to switch to a new philosophy of work, which provides for the creation of a career map for each soldier, sergeant, officer on his training, career growth and provision," said Taran.

 

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Investigative actions in connection with possible 'Belarusian trace' in Sheremet murder case may be carried out in Europe in January – Avakov

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

Constitutional Court head concerned over threat of blocking court's operation after issuing presidential decree on removal of Tupytsky

