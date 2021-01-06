U.S. congratulates Orthodox Church of Ukraine on anniversary of receiving tomos

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine congratulated the Orthodox Church of Ukraine on the second anniversary of receiving the tomos of Autocephaly.

"Congratulations to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine on the second anniversary of receiving the Tomos of Autocephaly! We support Ukrainians' ability to worship as they choose, without external influence," the Embassy said on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, on December 15, 2018, an Ecumenical Council was held in Kyiv, at which the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was created, headed by Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine. A local council took place before the Ecumenical Council, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church made a decision on the liquidation. Several hierarchs of the UOC (Moscow Patriarchate) also joined the newly formed church.

On January 5, 2019, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew signed the tomos on autocephaly of the OCU. On January 6, he handed the document to Metropolitan Epiphanius. On February 3, he was enthroned. On January 30, 2019, Kyiv Metropolitanate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Orthodox Church of Ukraine) was created.