16:26 04.01.2021

In Crimea, unknown assailants beat wife, daughter of Ukrainian political prisoner Prykhodko

In Crimea, unknown assailants beat the wife and daughter of Ukrainian political prisoner Oleh Prykhodko near their house, leader of the Svoboda national association Oleh Tiahnybok said.

"In the occupied Crimea, the daughter and wife of the Kremlin prisoner Oleh Prykhodko was attacked. Unknown persons severely beat women near their house for supporting Oleh," Tiahnybok wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the political force demands an official response from the Ukrainian government. On November 23, it was reported that Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova asked her Russian colleague Tatyana Moskalkova to provide the Ukrainian political prisoner, Crimean activist Oleh Prykhodko, illegally detained in pretrial detention centre No.1 in Rostov-on-Don (Russia), an urgent medical examination and proper conditions of detention in due to the fact that his state of health has deteriorated critically.

