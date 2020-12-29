Shmyhal advocates strengthening licensing conditions for training of foreign students

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal considers it necessary to strengthen the licensing conditions for the education of foreign students and toughen the responsibility for non-compliance. "The prime minister supported the proposal of the State Service for the Quality of Education on the need to strengthen licensing conditions for the education of foreign students and to strengthen responsibility for non-compliance," the government's press service said after the meeting.

Shmyhal also supported the proposal to introduce an independent exam for foreign students, which will help to improve competitiveness and eliminate the corruption component in the educational process.

As a result of the meeting, the prime minister instructed the Ministry of Digital Transformation to ensure the development and implementation of a unified interdepartmental electronic platform regarding the procedure for enrolling foreigners and stateless persons in higher education institutions in Ukraine.