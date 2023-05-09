Ukrainians buy largest number of used imported cars this year in April

Primary registrations of used cars imported from abroad in April 2023 grew by almost 8% compared to March 2023, to 15,300 cars, which was the largest number of registrations per month since the beginning of the year, the Ukrautoprom association reported on its Telegram channel.

The largest share in this car market segment belongs to cars with gasoline engines – 45%, followed by cars with diesel engines – 36%, electric cars – 11%, cars with LPG units – 5%, and hybrid cars – 3%.

The average age of used cars that received Ukrainian number plates in April is 11 years.

According to the association, the top five leaders of the used imported cars market have not changed compared to March: Renault Megane remains the most popular with 1,273 cars, Volkswagen Golf is second with 1,180 cars, and Skoda Octavia is third with 794 cars. Volkswagen Passat (694 units) and Ford Focus (377 units) rounded out the top five.

In addition, the top 10 of the month included: Nissan Leaf with 366 cars; Nissan Qashqai with 337 cars; VW Touran with 320 cars; Skoda Fabia with 277 cars; and AUDI A4 with 270 cars.