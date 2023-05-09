Economy

19:21 09.05.2023

Ukrainians buy largest number of used imported cars this year in April

1 min read
Ukrainians buy largest number of used imported cars this year in April

 Primary registrations of used cars imported from abroad in April 2023 grew by almost 8% compared to March 2023, to 15,300 cars, which was the largest number of registrations per month since the beginning of the year, the Ukrautoprom association reported on its Telegram channel.

The largest share in this car market segment belongs to cars with gasoline engines – 45%, followed by cars with diesel engines – 36%, electric cars – 11%, cars with LPG units – 5%, and hybrid cars – 3%.

The average age of used cars that received Ukrainian number plates in April is 11 years.

According to the association, the top five leaders of the used imported cars market have not changed compared to March: Renault Megane remains the most popular with 1,273 cars, Volkswagen Golf is second with 1,180 cars, and Skoda Octavia is third with 794 cars. Volkswagen Passat (694 units) and Ford Focus (377 units) rounded out the top five.

In addition, the top 10 of the month included: Nissan Leaf with 366 cars; Nissan Qashqai with 337 cars; VW Touran with 320 cars; Skoda Fabia with 277 cars; and AUDI A4 with 270 cars.

Tags: #foreign #cars #used

MORE ABOUT

20:04 17.03.2023
Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods grows 10 times in Jan 2023 – statistics

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods grows 10 times in Jan 2023 – statistics

20:50 09.03.2023
State Emergency Service receives 100 pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency

State Emergency Service receives 100 pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency

19:35 03.03.2023
Training of foreign students in Ukraine continues despite decrease in their number after Feb 24

Training of foreign students in Ukraine continues despite decrease in their number after Feb 24

11:50 17.02.2023
Latvia to hand over cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukrainian army – media

Latvia to hand over cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukrainian army – media

20:49 10.01.2023
NBU notes lack of progress on withdrawal of intl banking groups from Russia, asks for support from partner states, regulators

NBU notes lack of progress on withdrawal of intl banking groups from Russia, asks for support from partner states, regulators

11:24 18.07.2022
EU foreign ministers to discuss military aid to Ukraine, further Russia-related sanctions

EU foreign ministers to discuss military aid to Ukraine, further Russia-related sanctions

21:03 12.05.2022
Some 10,700 cars imported for needs of AFU in Ukraine since start of full-scale war with Russia – Border Guard Service

Some 10,700 cars imported for needs of AFU in Ukraine since start of full-scale war with Russia – Border Guard Service

09:14 16.03.2022
Biden signs law providing historic $13.6 bln in funding to Ukraine

Biden signs law providing historic $13.6 bln in funding to Ukraine

13:34 15.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia starts nationalization of Russian railcars in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia starts nationalization of Russian railcars in Ukraine

20:07 13.03.2022
Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's missile attack on May 9 causes no harm to Ukraine's power plants, transmission networks

Corridor for export of food from Ukraine under Grain Initiative resumes inspections – Turkish Ministry of Defense

Ministry of Energy calls fake info about planned introduction of electricity consumer restriction schedules

No damage caused to Ukraine's energy system by night enemy attack – Energy Ministry

Russia again blocks work of grain initiative – Ministry of Restoration

LATEST

Ukrainian business adapts to war, 68% of companies operate in full – Hetmantsev

Russia's missile attack on May 9 causes no harm to Ukraine's power plants, transmission networks

Corridor for export of food from Ukraine under Grain Initiative resumes inspections – Turkish Ministry of Defense

Head of Rada finance committee estimates shortfalls in excise taxes at $ 1 bln

Kyivteploenergo appeals to NEURC, law enforcers on non-payment for heat transfer services by Euro-Reconstruction

Ministry of Energy calls fake info about planned introduction of electricity consumer restriction schedules

Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

Ukraine receives EUR 189.32 mln from World Bank – Finance Ministry

No damage caused to Ukraine's energy system by night enemy attack – Energy Ministry

Almost 209,000 new sole proprietors, 32,000 Ukrainian companies start work during war

AD
AD
AD
AD