Special center for storing vaccines from COVID-19 to be created in Ukraine - Radutsky

In Ukraine, it is planned to create a special center for long-term storage of vaccines against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in ultra-low temperatures, preliminary in Kyiv or near the Boryspil airport, head of the parliamentary committee for the nation's health, medical assistance and medical insurance Mykhailo Radutsky (Servant of the people) said.

"The logistics scheme that we are planning provides for the creation at the national level (in Kyiv or in the immediate vicinity of the Boryspil international airport) a special center for long-term storage of vaccines at ultra-low temperatures, where refrigerators capable of simultaneous storing hundreds of thousands of doses will be installed. One refrigerator with a volume of 1,000 liters (estimated, holds 250,000 doses) is already in Ukraine. Another twenty similar installations can be imported into the country within a few weeks. This will give us an opportunity to receive the first batches of vaccine that require storage at ultra-low temperatures," Radutsky wrote on Facebook on Monday.

From the storage center, the vaccine will be transported in special thermoboxes to vaccination points in the regions, where it can be stored for up to five days in conventional refrigeration equipment (from +2 to +8 degrees).

Radutsky said that Ukraine expects to receive vaccines with traditional storage conditions in the future, so capital expenditures for the purchase and installation of specialized equipment will not justify themselves. In this regard, it is planned to attract private logistics companies that already have the necessary equipment and experience.