15:32 28.12.2020

Meeting of advisors to heads of state of Normandy Four may take place in January – Yermak

Work in the Normandy format is taking place nonstop and the meeting of the advisors to the heads of state of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) may take place in January next year, said head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"The meeting of the advisors to the heads of state of the Normandy Four may take place in January 2021," Yermak said in an interview with reporters on Monday.

He stressed that "work in the Normandy format does not stop for a day."

Yermak also said that demining work at 19 agreed sites in Donbas will begin from the beginning of the next year.

