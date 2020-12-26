Facts

Ukraine rejects Lukashenko's insinuations about 'weapons from Ukraine' - MFA

The mantra about "weapons from Ukraine" clearly fits into the policy of Alexander Lukashenko to intimidate the Belarusian people, spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Ukraine categorically rejects the next insinuations of Alexander Lukashenko. The rhetoric about external interference, in particular the mantra about "weapons from Ukraine", clearly fits into Lukashenko's policy of intimidating the Belarusian people. Ukraine is not an enemy of Belarus. We condemn terrorism in any of its manifestations," Nikolenko said to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday, December 25.

As reported, Lukashenko said that the detained terrorist group of Mikalai Autukhovich allegedly imported weapons through Ukraine.

"Recently we detained Autukhovich's group. The dirty scoundrels. Now we have revealed all their channels. They were carrying tonnes of weapons through Ukraine," BelTA quoted Lukashenko's words.

