14:44 25.12.2020

Arakhamia predicts Rada will pass referendum law in February

Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia predicts that in February the Verkhovna Rada will be able to adopt draft law No. 3613 on democracy through a referendum at the second reading.

"We wanted to vote on the draft law on the referendum in December, but since there are 2,000 amendments, we need to work with their authors so that they either withdraw them or not insist on their consideration too much, that is, do not block the adoption of the law. Since it could be voted on in December according to the level of preparedness. I think we will accept it in February," the politician told Interfax-Ukraine.

After this law, according to him, there will be more initiatives on electronic referendum, about local referendums, as well as the entire package of bills on democracy.

Arakhamia also believes that the Rada needs to develop an electronic voting model by the end of 2021, at least at the local level.

