Facts

11:48 25.12.2020

Political prisoner Shumkov returns to Ukraine – Ombudsman

2 min read
Political prisoner Shumkov returns to Ukraine – Ombudsman

Ukrainian political prisoner Oleksandr Shumkov on Thursday, December 24, returned to Ukraine, said authorized representative of the Verkhovna Rada for human rights Liudmyla Denisova.

"Now he has crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border and arrived at the Bachevsk automobile checkpoint, where he was met by his relatives, a representative of the Ombudsman's Office and representatives of the territorial bodies of the military administration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page.

She noted that Shumkov was released from the colony in the town of Torzhok in Tver region on December 23, after which he was transferred to a temporary detention center for foreign citizens of the Russian Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Tver region.

"Today he will go to Kherson to the military unit, where he did military service before being detained," Denisova added.

As reported, in early December 2018, a court in Briansk region found guilty of participation in an extremist organization of a Ukrainian citizen, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Shumkov, whom the investigation called former bodyguard of leader of the Right Sector organization Dmytro Yarosh.

The court sentenced Shumkov to four years in a general regime colony. On October 16, 2019, Shumkov went on a hunger strike due to the systematic violation of his rights by the employees of Tverskaya jail and the psychological pressure on him.

Tags: #return #prisoner
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:29 09.12.2020
Zelensky welcomes return to Ukraine of two citizens detained in Iraq for three years

Zelensky welcomes return to Ukraine of two citizens detained in Iraq for three years

12:55 08.12.2020
Kernes plans to return to Kharkiv from Germany in December

Kernes plans to return to Kharkiv from Germany in December

14:10 02.11.2020
Political prisoner Shumkov tortured in Russian colony – Denisova

Political prisoner Shumkov tortured in Russian colony – Denisova

15:09 24.10.2020
It is too early to talk about specific plan for return of Crimea, but Ukraine returns this issue to agenda - Reznikov

It is too early to talk about specific plan for return of Crimea, but Ukraine returns this issue to agenda - Reznikov

15:40 08.09.2020
Ex-Kremlin political prisoner Balukh hospitalized after being beaten– Sentsov

Ex-Kremlin political prisoner Balukh hospitalized after being beaten– Sentsov

13:49 27.02.2020
Denisova asks Russian counterpart to provide security for Ukrainian prisoner Yakymenko

Denisova asks Russian counterpart to provide security for Ukrainian prisoner Yakymenko

09:30 30.08.2019
Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap hasn't yet happened, process continuing – President's Office

Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap hasn't yet happened, process continuing – President's Office

16:35 13.07.2019
Political prisoner Lytvynov released from Dykanka facility - deputy head of Justice Ministry

Political prisoner Lytvynov released from Dykanka facility - deputy head of Justice Ministry

18:45 24.01.2019
Ukrainian MP Iryna Gerashchenko advises families of Russians convicted in Ukraine to ask Putin for prisoner swap

Ukrainian MP Iryna Gerashchenko advises families of Russians convicted in Ukraine to ask Putin for prisoner swap

18:41 03.01.2019
Denisova asks Russian ombudswoman, Russian penitentiary service chief to report whereabouts of political prisoner Panov

Denisova asks Russian ombudswoman, Russian penitentiary service chief to report whereabouts of political prisoner Panov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky says will call Putin if meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders delayed

Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas – JFO

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

LATEST

Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

Zelensky: Tatarov not corrupt official, but must prove his innocence

Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukrainian border guards successfully complete drills according to NATO standards

Pope prays for peace in eastern Ukraine on Christmas

Arakhamia predicts Rada will pass referendum law in February

Construction of modern infectious diseases institute to begin in Ukraine next year - Zelensky

Zelensky says paid vaccination won't be blocked in Ukraine, intends to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at his own expense

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD