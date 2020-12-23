Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

The Health Ministry of Ukraine will sign contracts with companies producing vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the coming weeks, according to the ministry's website.

According to the statement, some manufacturing companies are already guaranteed ready to supply vaccines to Ukraine, starting in July 2021. The Health Ministry intends to postpone these deliveries to an earlier date.

The ministry said the information that Ukraine has not been included in the hundred countries that will be the first to receive the vaccine does not correspond to reality, there are no lists for receiving the vaccine, and each country separately stipulates the delivery time.

As reported, Ukraine expects the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the global COVAX initiative at the end of the first or beginning of the second quarter of 2021. The total number of doses that this program will provide to Ukraine will amount to 8 million doses, including the first tranche of 1.2 million doses.