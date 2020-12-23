Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

On December 11, 2020, the National Central Bureau of of Interpol in Ukraine sent information to the General Secretariat of the International Criminal Police Organization about a possible attempt to misuse the Interpol information system, according to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"The information sent by the National Bureau in Ukraine to the headquarters of Interpol in a preventive manner reported that the information released in open sources about the intention of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation to put senior sergeant of National Guard Vitaliy Markiv on the international wanted list using Interpol tools contradicts Article 3 of the Charter of the organization and violates the rules processing information, since Vitaliy Markiv's accusations are unfounded and politically motivated," the bureau said.

The General Secretariat of Interpol on the same day confirmed receipt of the information and thanked the Ukrainian colleagues for their cooperation.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that the National Police of Ukraine systematically monitors information on the "Markiv case" and sent a preventive warning to Interpol about a possible provocation from Russia.

"The attempts of the Putin regime to organize a fake case against National Guard Vitaliy Markiv have already failed in the Italian court, now he is trying to use the tools of Interpol. However, Interpol is a serious international organization that does not allow such cheap provocations. The only thing that the Russian Federation has achieved is that Vitaliy Markiv will not yet be able to travel along the Golden Ring of Russia. But this will not always be the case," Avakov said.