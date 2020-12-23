Facts

17:56 23.12.2020

Russian investigative committee again resorts to replacing law enforcement functions by fulfilling political orders – Ukraine's MFA on 'accusation' of Markiv

2 min read
Russian investigative committee again resorts to replacing law enforcement functions by fulfilling political orders – Ukraine's MFA on 'accusation' of Markiv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that the Russian Investigative Committee's decision on bringing charges against soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaliy Markiv of murder and putting him on the international wanted list is insignificant, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The Investigative Committee of Russia is once again resorting to replacing law enforcement functions by fulfilling political orders. This also applies to the issue of using Interpol for politically motivated prosecutions," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will fulfill its functions and ensure the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of Ukraine.

As reported, Markiv was detained in Italy on June 30, 2017 on suspicion of the murder of Italian photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli near Sloviansk, Donetsk region in May 2014.

The Pavia prosecutor's office asked to sentence Markiv to 17 years in prison for assisting in the premeditated murder of Rocchelli.

On July 12, 2019, an Italian court sentenced Markiv to 24 years in prison, finding him guilty of facilitating the premeditated murder of Rocchelli. The decision was appealed, and on November 3, Milan Court of Appeal issued an acquittal in the Markiv case.

On November 4, he returned with representatives of the Ukrainian delegation to Ukraine.

On Friday, December 11, Basmanny Court of Moscow sanctioned the arrest of Markiv in absentia, whom Russian investigators put on the international wanted list on charges of murder.

The Russian Investigative Committee has charged the Ukrainian National Guard Vitaliy Markiv with the murder of a Russian citizen Andrei Mironov in Donbas.

 

Tags: #markiv #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 23.12.2020
Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

10:37 22.12.2020
Ukraine to decide on further actions concerning new strain of COVID-19 in UK after reviewing situation, consulting with partners – MFA

Ukraine to decide on further actions concerning new strain of COVID-19 in UK after reviewing situation, consulting with partners – MFA

13:37 16.12.2020
Large-scale online conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to take place on Dec 17-22

Large-scale online conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to take place on Dec 17-22

18:15 14.12.2020
Aggression of Russia against Ukraine claims more than 14,000 lives - MFA

Aggression of Russia against Ukraine claims more than 14,000 lives - MFA

16:32 12.12.2020
MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

17:59 11.12.2020
Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

13:38 11.12.2020
Kyiv stands for strengthening sanctions if Russian aggression against Ukraine continues

Kyiv stands for strengthening sanctions if Russian aggression against Ukraine continues

14:38 28.10.2020
Strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S. to continue developing under any president – MFA

Strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S. to continue developing under any president – MFA

18:17 24.09.2020
MFA launches new format of consultations to support Ukrainian exporters

MFA launches new format of consultations to support Ukrainian exporters

17:58 16.09.2020
Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada Committee expresses distrust to head of Defense Ministry

Funeral of Kernes starts in Kharkiv

Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

Zelensky returns thanks to Macron for his willingness to help accelerate provision of vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine

SAPO to ask court to arrest Tatarov with alternative bail of UAH 10 mln

LATEST

Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

Ex-Foreign Minister Kozhara case brought to court – prosecutor's office

Military conflict in Donbas leads to environmental disaster in region, Ukraine, but govt ignores problem – opinion

Court permits special investigation against SBU ex-head for 'Maidan cases'

Cabinet allocates UAH 10.1 mln of one off payment to families of deceased, disabled ATO participants

Georgia sees decline in daily COVID-19 infections, 2,345 cases registered in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Retail chains can sell only essential goods, food during lockdown in Ukraine - resolution

Ukraine does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

Victims of fires in Luhansk region need more attention from authorities - TIC

Ambassador Korniychuk and the Primate of the OCU discussed options for ensuring the interests of the Church in the Holy Land

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD