Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:53 19.02.2025

Through Interpol tools Ukraine to be able to search for civilians missing due to war - head of Intl Cooperation Dept of National Police

2 min read
Through Interpol tools Ukraine to be able to search for civilians missing due to war - head of Intl Cooperation Dept of National Police

Returning the ability to use Interpol's tools to investigate war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide will allow Ukraine to search for civilians missing due to the war and bring works of art stolen by the occupiers to the bases, notes the head of the International Police Cooperation department of the National Police of Ukraine, Vitaliy Kasap.

"The reinstatement of the resolution [Interpol resolution AG-2010-RES-10] gives us the opportunity to use other tools of Interpol, such as searching for missing civilians under special circumstances, which resulted from the commission of war crimes, or entering into the database works of art that were stolen by the occupiers," Kasap told Interfax-Ukraine in a blitz interview.

He emphasized: "We clearly understand that the aggressor country will also try to use the tools of Resolution 2010, and they will send their protests to the requests of the Interpol General Secretariat (GSI) in relation to the Russians."

According to him, Ukraine will also send protest notices if the Russian Federation tries to use this tool of Interpol against Ukrainian soldiers.

"Therefore, one cannot say that this solution (the resumption of the use of Interpol's tools for the investigation of war crimes) is a panacea, but this tool opens up much more opportunities for Ukraine than for the aggressor country," the head of the department noted.

At the same time, Kasap added that, in general, the reinstatement of the Resolution "certainly expands Ukraine's ability to investigate war crimes and bring the criminals to justice, even if only a limited number of war criminals, and this is our main goal."

In addition, according to the head of the department, this is a very powerful and important signal for the international community and law enforcement officers of Interpol member countries. "We have started, let's move on," he added.

Tags: #kasap #interpol

MORE ABOUT

09:10 21.02.2025
INTERPOL unblocks option to issue Red Notices for Russian war criminals – Head of National Police Intl Cooperation Dept

INTERPOL unblocks option to issue Red Notices for Russian war criminals – Head of National Police Intl Cooperation Dept

12:56 19.02.2025
Interpol unblocks option to issue ‘red notices’ to Russian war criminals - head of National Police Intl Cooperation Dept

Interpol unblocks option to issue ‘red notices’ to Russian war criminals - head of National Police Intl Cooperation Dept

08:41 07.03.2022
UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

15:50 28.02.2022
Ukraine urges Interpol Executive Council to immediately expel Russia from organization – Monastyrsky

Ukraine urges Interpol Executive Council to immediately expel Russia from organization – Monastyrsky

16:33 29.01.2022
Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

16:24 24.06.2021
SAPO sends request to Interpol to put ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet on wanted list

SAPO sends request to Interpol to put ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet on wanted list

15:33 25.01.2021
Interpol rejects NABU's demands to declare NEURC ex-head Vovk wanted

Interpol rejects NABU's demands to declare NEURC ex-head Vovk wanted

18:37 23.12.2020
Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

16:44 02.03.2020
Interpol to review Russia's request to put on wanted list, arrest Aidar battalion first commander Melnychuk in Greece

Interpol to review Russia's request to put on wanted list, arrest Aidar battalion first commander Melnychuk in Greece

16:09 02.03.2020
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms detention of ex-volunteer battalion commander in Greece

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms detention of ex-volunteer battalion commander in Greece

HOT NEWS

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

CDTO Campus national educational project considering possibility of entering intl level

CDTO Campus educational project receives over 5,500 applications per year — CDTO Campus CEO

Ukraine building network of 200 underground schools

LATEST

Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure possibility of profitable work with partners for investments in Ukraine

Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Occupiers unable to penetrate deep into Sumy, Kharkiv regions, but conducting propaganda about situation in border area

Minerals deal with US opens up new prospects for Ukrainian companies, but possible risks must also be assessed – Zakhidnadraservice founder

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, two women injured – regional administration

Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

Sybiha welcomes NATO PA's approval of declaration 'Peace Through Strength in Ukraine'

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

AD
AD