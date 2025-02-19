Through Interpol tools Ukraine to be able to search for civilians missing due to war - head of Intl Cooperation Dept of National Police

Returning the ability to use Interpol's tools to investigate war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide will allow Ukraine to search for civilians missing due to the war and bring works of art stolen by the occupiers to the bases, notes the head of the International Police Cooperation department of the National Police of Ukraine, Vitaliy Kasap.

"The reinstatement of the resolution [Interpol resolution AG-2010-RES-10] gives us the opportunity to use other tools of Interpol, such as searching for missing civilians under special circumstances, which resulted from the commission of war crimes, or entering into the database works of art that were stolen by the occupiers," Kasap told Interfax-Ukraine in a blitz interview.

He emphasized: "We clearly understand that the aggressor country will also try to use the tools of Resolution 2010, and they will send their protests to the requests of the Interpol General Secretariat (GSI) in relation to the Russians."

According to him, Ukraine will also send protest notices if the Russian Federation tries to use this tool of Interpol against Ukrainian soldiers.

"Therefore, one cannot say that this solution (the resumption of the use of Interpol's tools for the investigation of war crimes) is a panacea, but this tool opens up much more opportunities for Ukraine than for the aggressor country," the head of the department noted.

At the same time, Kasap added that, in general, the reinstatement of the Resolution "certainly expands Ukraine's ability to investigate war crimes and bring the criminals to justice, even if only a limited number of war criminals, and this is our main goal."

In addition, according to the head of the department, this is a very powerful and important signal for the international community and law enforcement officers of Interpol member countries. "We have started, let's move on," he added.