Facts

18:19 23.12.2020

Ex-Foreign Minister Kozhara case brought to court – prosecutor's office

2 min read
Ex-Foreign Minister Kozhara case brought to court – prosecutor's office

Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment in the criminal proceedings against former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Leonid Kozhara on the fact of premeditated murder.

According to the press service of the prosecutor's office, now the pretrial investigation in the proceedings has been completed. The indictment was sent to the court for consideration on the merits.

Thus, the former minister faces up to 15 years in prison.

As reported, on February 21, special line 102 received a message from a resident of the village of Chaiky, Kyiv region, that a man who had come to visit from the capital committed suicide in the house. Later, information appeared that Starytsky was shot in Kozhara's house. The preliminary version of the police is suicide. The shot was fired from a Jericho 941 pistol, registered to the former foreign minister.

Starytsky co-founded Atlantic Group in 1992. He managed the Inter television channel and headed the international communications department of the Ukrainian State Television and Radio Company.

On February 24, the National Police said that they were probing into the death of entrepreneur Starytsky as a murder. The police found out that there were three people in the house: Kozhara with his wife and their guest. All of them drank alcohol. Kozhara's wife said that she was in another room when the guest fired his head using her husband's gun.

On March 25, Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said that Kozhara was detained on suspicion of murdering Starytsky.

On March 26, Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv chose Kozhara as a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with an alternative to bail in the amount of UAH 14.83 million.

 

Tags: #kozhara #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:36 23.12.2020
Court chooses preventive measure for suspects in AN-26 crash near Kharkiv - Prosecutor General's Office

Court chooses preventive measure for suspects in AN-26 crash near Kharkiv - Prosecutor General's Office

18:01 17.12.2020
Number of investors in RES decide to go to intl arbitration if feed-in tariffs recognized unconstitutional - lawyer

Number of investors in RES decide to go to intl arbitration if feed-in tariffs recognized unconstitutional - lawyer

16:58 12.12.2020
Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

14:18 10.12.2020
Court continues hearing on choice of measure of restraint for Yanukovych in 'Maidan case' with free defense lawyer

Court continues hearing on choice of measure of restraint for Yanukovych in 'Maidan case' with free defense lawyer

19:00 07.12.2020
Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

16:11 05.12.2020
Court quashes ruling on Russian as Odesa's regional language

Court quashes ruling on Russian as Odesa's regional language

12:36 26.11.2020
NABU initiates granting of permission to detain suspected judges of District Administrative Court

NABU initiates granting of permission to detain suspected judges of District Administrative Court

15:28 20.11.2020
Yanukovych's in absentia arrest canceled due to lack of evidence that he is put on intl wanted list - Court of Appeal

Yanukovych's in absentia arrest canceled due to lack of evidence that he is put on intl wanted list - Court of Appeal

18:31 19.11.2020
Supreme Court confirmed Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa’s possessive rights on 30% share of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP

Supreme Court confirmed Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa’s possessive rights on 30% share of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP

14:28 16.11.2020
Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada Committee expresses distrust to head of Defense Ministry

Funeral of Kernes starts in Kharkiv

Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

Zelensky returns thanks to Macron for his willingness to help accelerate provision of vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine

SAPO to ask court to arrest Tatarov with alternative bail of UAH 10 mln

LATEST

Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

Military conflict in Donbas leads to environmental disaster in region, Ukraine, but govt ignores problem – opinion

Russian investigative committee again resorts to replacing law enforcement functions by fulfilling political orders – Ukraine's MFA on 'accusation' of Markiv

Court permits special investigation against SBU ex-head for 'Maidan cases'

Cabinet allocates UAH 10.1 mln of one off payment to families of deceased, disabled ATO participants

Georgia sees decline in daily COVID-19 infections, 2,345 cases registered in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Retail chains can sell only essential goods, food during lockdown in Ukraine - resolution

Ukraine does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

Victims of fires in Luhansk region need more attention from authorities - TIC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD