Ukraine does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

Ukraine has not received a technical report from Iran on the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane near Tehran, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin has said.

"In accordance with the 13 th Annex of the Chicago Convention, we have an independent agency for the investigation of aviation accidents, in our state this function is performed by the National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation of Ukraine. I spoke with head of this agency Ihor Misharin literally half an hour ago, and he in no way confirmed to me that I received any projects from the Iranian side," Enin said in a comment to Hromadske Radio on Wednesday.

According to him, in accordance with the 13th Annex of the Chicago Convention, the Iranian side must from the very beginning share a draft of a certain report with all participants in this technical investigation. After that, Ukraine should consider it, submit its proposals, comments, then the Iranian side either accepts them and takes into account, or does not take into account, which will also be further noted before the report is passed for approval by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"The problem is that we have repeatedly heard from the Iranian side that the report is ready, that the translation is now being completed. Believe me, I have heard these words for the last two months almost every week. At the same time, now we can state the absence any documents transferred to the Ukrainian side," Enin said.

The deputy foreign minister said that according to the Chicago Convention, if the technical investigation does not end within one calendar year from the moment of the accident, the Iranian side is obliged to publish an interim report.

"However, this will not be the first interim report, which is inherently null and void, since the final report of the technical investigation is the final document, which both the criminal investigation and the determination of the corresponding amounts of compensation will be based on," he said.

Enin said it is too early to comment on the report, since only after the completion of the technical investigation will it be correct to comment on the true causes of the plane crash.

"I can only note that the Ukrainian side insists on an objective and impartial investigation, because the demand for justice in Ukrainian society, as well as in other countries that suffered from this crash, is very high. And we have repeatedly stressed this to the Iranian side that any attempts bribing us, exchanging the truth for one or another level of compensation in this case will absolutely not work," the deputy minister said.