Facts

15:31 23.12.2020

Ukraine does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

3 min read
Ukraine does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

Ukraine has not received a technical report from Iran on the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane near Tehran, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin has said.

"In accordance with the 13 th Annex of the Chicago Convention, we have an independent agency for the investigation of aviation accidents, in our state this function is performed by the National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation of Ukraine. I spoke with head of this agency Ihor Misharin literally half an hour ago, and he in no way confirmed to me that I received any projects from the Iranian side," Enin said in a comment to Hromadske Radio on Wednesday.

According to him, in accordance with the 13th Annex of the Chicago Convention, the Iranian side must from the very beginning share a draft of a certain report with all participants in this technical investigation. After that, Ukraine should consider it, submit its proposals, comments, then the Iranian side either accepts them and takes into account, or does not take into account, which will also be further noted before the report is passed for approval by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"The problem is that we have repeatedly heard from the Iranian side that the report is ready, that the translation is now being completed. Believe me, I have heard these words for the last two months almost every week. At the same time, now we can state the absence any documents transferred to the Ukrainian side," Enin said.

The deputy foreign minister said that according to the Chicago Convention, if the technical investigation does not end within one calendar year from the moment of the accident, the Iranian side is obliged to publish an interim report.

"However, this will not be the first interim report, which is inherently null and void, since the final report of the technical investigation is the final document, which both the criminal investigation and the determination of the corresponding amounts of compensation will be based on," he said.

Enin said it is too early to comment on the report, since only after the completion of the technical investigation will it be correct to comment on the true causes of the plane crash.

"I can only note that the Ukrainian side insists on an objective and impartial investigation, because the demand for justice in Ukrainian society, as well as in other countries that suffered from this crash, is very high. And we have repeatedly stressed this to the Iranian side that any attempts bribing us, exchanging the truth for one or another level of compensation in this case will absolutely not work," the deputy minister said.

Tags: #iran #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:38 23.12.2020
Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

16:02 22.12.2020
Vaccination against COVID-19 planned to cover 50% of Ukrainian population in 2021-2022

Vaccination against COVID-19 planned to cover 50% of Ukrainian population in 2021-2022

13:52 22.12.2020
Cabinet to not ban entry of tourists from UK due to SARS-CoV-2 mutation, recommends refraining from travel

Cabinet to not ban entry of tourists from UK due to SARS-CoV-2 mutation, recommends refraining from travel

08:54 22.12.2020
Ukraine to not suspend flights with Great Britain – Krykliy

Ukraine to not suspend flights with Great Britain – Krykliy

18:00 21.12.2020
UNICEF to supply batch of oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

UNICEF to supply batch of oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

17:31 21.12.2020
Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

16:48 21.12.2020
IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

15:49 21.12.2020
Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

14:47 21.12.2020
EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

14:28 21.12.2020
Ukrainians advised not to travel to London, southern England due to outbreak of new type of coronavirus – embassy

Ukrainians advised not to travel to London, southern England due to outbreak of new type of coronavirus – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada Committee expresses distrust to head of Defense Ministry

Funeral of Kernes starts in Kharkiv

Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

Zelensky returns thanks to Macron for his willingness to help accelerate provision of vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine

SAPO to ask court to arrest Tatarov with alternative bail of UAH 10 mln

LATEST

Court permits special investigation against SBU ex-head for 'Maidan cases'

Cabinet allocates UAH 10.1 mln of one off payment to families of deceased, disabled ATO participants

Georgia sees decline in daily COVID-19 infections, 2,345 cases registered in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Retail chains can sell only essential goods, food during lockdown in Ukraine - resolution

Victims of fires in Luhansk region need more attention from authorities - TIC

Ambassador Korniychuk and the Primate of the OCU discussed options for ensuring the interests of the Church in the Holy Land

Rating of Batkivschyna increases, Servant of People decreases - poll

G7 ambassadors hope Ukraine to follow the path of reforms

Number of believers among Ukrainian youth decreased by 15% over past 10 years – Epiphanius

Rada Committee expresses distrust to head of Defense Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD