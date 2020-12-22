United States disturbed by capturing of Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier, injuries of two more – embassy

The United States is disturbed by reports of the capturing of a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by militants the day before and the injuries of a civilian and two Ukrainian servicemen as a result of ceasefire violations along the contact line, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has said.

"We are disturbed by reports of the capturing of a Ukrainian soldier and injuries of a civilian and two Ukrainian service members as a result of ceasefire violations along the line of contact. We call on Russia to cease its aggression, which is causing the needless suffering of Ukrainian citizens," the embassy said on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas disappeared from a division of a military unit that is carrying out tasks in the JFO area, and was captured by the militants. The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said on Monday that two servicemen of the Armed Forces were wounded in the JFO area as a result of shelling.