Facts

13:36 22.12.2020

Yerevan metro employees go on strike demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation - media

1 min read
Yerevan metro employees go on strike demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation - media

The majority of Yerevan metro employees have started a strike and joined the ongoing protest demanding that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan step down, local media outlets said.

"The majority of employees of the Yerevan metro administration have gone on strike. They are here now," Dashnaktsutyun party member Gegam Manukyan said at a rally in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Engine drivers could not join the strike because the police are keeping an eye on their movements, Manukyan said.

 

Tags: #yerevan #metro
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:37 09.12.2020
Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

15:54 01.06.2020
Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police

Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police

11:36 17.01.2020
Launch of metro to Vynohradar postponed for a year -– Kyivmetrobud

Launch of metro to Vynohradar postponed for a year -– Kyivmetrobud

12:05 02.08.2019
Metro stations in Kyiv downtown resume operations in usual mode – Kyiv City Administration

Metro stations in Kyiv downtown resume operations in usual mode – Kyiv City Administration

16:10 31.03.2019
Police checking 8 reports of bomb at Dnipro polling stations, in metro, threats unsubstantiated – National Police spokesman

Police checking 8 reports of bomb at Dnipro polling stations, in metro, threats unsubstantiated – National Police spokesman

11:24 22.03.2019
SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

18:35 08.05.2018
Armenia's new PM Pashinyan briefed by National Security Service director on domestic situation

Armenia's new PM Pashinyan briefed by National Security Service director on domestic situation

10:38 08.05.2018
Armenian Defense Ministry leadership may resign - Yerevan

Armenian Defense Ministry leadership may resign - Yerevan

10:08 02.05.2018
Motor traffic virtually stops in Yerevan

Motor traffic virtually stops in Yerevan

13:22 30.04.2018
Nikol Pashinyan officially nominated for Armenian PM

Nikol Pashinyan officially nominated for Armenian PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SAPO to ask court to arrest Tatarov with alternative bail of UAH 10 mln

Unknown persons rob house of Brovary mayor, beat him – police

Yulia Svyrydenko replaces Kovaliv as Dpty Head of President's Office of Ukraine – decrees

Kovaliv leaves post of dpty head of President's Office – Hetmantsev

Ukraine to not suspend flights with Great Britain – Krykliy

LATEST

Former MP Pavlenko buys Nashe Radio

SAPO to ask court to arrest Tatarov with alternative bail of UAH 10 mln

Uber launches package delivery service Uber Connect in Kyiv

Vaccination against COVID-19 planned to cover 50% of Ukrainian population in 2021-2022

Yanukovych's lawyers say prosecutors disrupt hearing on choosing preventive measure

United States disturbed by capturing of Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier, injuries of two more – embassy

Cabinet to not ban entry of tourists from UK due to SARS-CoV-2 mutation, recommends refraining from travel

Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Twelve civilians and servicemen of Azerbaijan killed in mine explosions in Karabakh since Nov 10 - Foreign Ministry

Over 1,600 Ukrainians released from prison abroad after consuls' intervention – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD