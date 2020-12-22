Yerevan metro employees go on strike demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation - media

The majority of Yerevan metro employees have started a strike and joined the ongoing protest demanding that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan step down, local media outlets said.

"The majority of employees of the Yerevan metro administration have gone on strike. They are here now," Dashnaktsutyun party member Gegam Manukyan said at a rally in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Engine drivers could not join the strike because the police are keeping an eye on their movements, Manukyan said.