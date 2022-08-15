Facts

09:18 15.08.2022

Death toll from Yerevan blast reaches six

1 min read
Six people died and 61 injured in an explosion on Sunday in the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia said.

"The body of another deceased was found. The number of victims has reached six," the ministry said.

The department said that 15 people are considered missing.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the scene of the tragedy on Monday morning.

According to preliminary data from the Emergency Ministry of the republic, two powerful explosions with a fire and a building collapse occurred in a pyrotechnics warehouse.

Shopping center "Surmalu" specializes in the wholesale of various goods and products.

Tags: #explosion #yerevan

