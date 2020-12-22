Unknown persons rob house of Brovary mayor, beat him – police

On Tuesday night in Boryspilsky district of Kyiv region, unknown persons robbed the house of Mayor of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko and beat him.

"A group of unknown people broke into the house of the mayor of Brovary in the village of Hnidyn, Boryspilsky district, took away the property," the National Police Department of Kyiv region told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to preliminary information, the attackers beat the mayor. Information on the state of his health is being specified.

The regional police are taking measures to locate and detain the intruders.