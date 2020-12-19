Facts

16:28 19.12.2020

Ukrainian border guards hand copies of decisions on fines in a month to 340 traffic offenders

2 min read
Ukrainian border guards hand copies of decisions on fines in a month to 340 traffic offenders

Within a month, Ukrainian border guards handed over copies of decisions on the imposition of an administrative penalty for violation of the Traffic Rules to 340 violators, which was automatically recorded.

According to the press service of the State Border Guard Service, 160 citizens paid the fines and were allowed to cross the border. In case of non-payment of the fine within 30 days, foreigners are prohibited from entering Ukraine.

Violators, who are now facing penalties, are mostly among citizens of Moldova, Belarus, Russia, Poland, and Romania.

The State Border Guard Service recalled that since November 19, 2020, foreign citizens who have driven their cars to Ukraine and citizens of Ukraine who drive cars with foreign registration numbers are responsible for speeding and violation of other traffic rules.

This project is being implemented by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the State Border Guard Service. Information interaction allows to identify violators who have entered Ukraine in vehicles of foreign registration, and to bring them to justice in the future. When entering Ukraine, border guards enter the car number, surname and name of the driver and his passport data into the database. If this car exceeds the speed limit, an automatic exchange of information takes place between the State Border Guard Service and the National Police. Police officers receive the necessary data to draw up a decision on violation of traffic rules. Further, the decision again falls into this database, which is automatically triggered by the violator when he crosses the border.

 

Tags: #penalty #border_guards
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:11 08.09.2020
Border Guard Service confirms arrival of two oppositionists from Belarus to Ukraine, but not Kolesnikova

Border Guard Service confirms arrival of two oppositionists from Belarus to Ukraine, but not Kolesnikova

14:46 15.08.2020
U.S. Embassy passes PPE worth $250,000 to Ukrainian police, border guard, customs services

U.S. Embassy passes PPE worth $250,000 to Ukrainian police, border guard, customs services

12:48 21.09.2019
U.S. colleagues to help Ukrainian border guards test new border protection model

U.S. colleagues to help Ukrainian border guards test new border protection model

11:32 21.09.2019
Interior Ministry negotiating with France on purchase of patrol boats for Ukrainian border guards

Interior Ministry negotiating with France on purchase of patrol boats for Ukrainian border guards

12:45 27.03.2019
Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

14:52 21.12.2018
15 trucks carrying loads of humanitarian aid proceed to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

15 trucks carrying loads of humanitarian aid proceed to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

16:30 14.12.2018
First criminal case launched in Ukraine for illegal border crossing — border guards

First criminal case launched in Ukraine for illegal border crossing — border guards

13:11 27.11.2018
Traffic through checkpoints on border with Poland unblocked

Traffic through checkpoints on border with Poland unblocked

10:39 08.11.2018
UNHCR, ICRC send almost 190 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas

UNHCR, ICRC send almost 190 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas

16:24 04.08.2018
Border Guard Service of Ukraine seeks to modernize ships, boats, buy new ones for maritime border guard

Border Guard Service of Ukraine seeks to modernize ships, boats, buy new ones for maritime border guard

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

Russia records 28,209 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in past 24 hours - HQ

EBRD, EIB make joint statement on importance of fight against corruption in Ukraine

ECHR meeting on Donbas case scheduled for Sep 15, 2021 - Ministry of Justice

Rada appoints Laputina Minister for Veterans Affairs - 248 affirmative votes

LATEST

ORDLO resident who organized illegal passenger transportation to Kharkiv through Russia faces up to seven years in prison

Police report suspicion to Kyiv resident of interfering with work of NewsOne TV channel reporter

Rada registers draft resolution on dismissal of Shkarlet from post of Education Minister

President on COVID-19 situation: Number of those who have recovered growing, number of new patients declining

Ukraine should legislatively define 'extremism' concept, develop state program, preventive measures – experts

Kernes' funeral will take place on December 23

Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

Russia records 28,209 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in past 24 hours - HQ

Ukrainian President, First Lady receive Bethlehem Fire from Scouts

Ukraine sees 11,742 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13,314 recoveries – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD