Ukrainian border guards hand copies of decisions on fines in a month to 340 traffic offenders

Within a month, Ukrainian border guards handed over copies of decisions on the imposition of an administrative penalty for violation of the Traffic Rules to 340 violators, which was automatically recorded.

According to the press service of the State Border Guard Service, 160 citizens paid the fines and were allowed to cross the border. In case of non-payment of the fine within 30 days, foreigners are prohibited from entering Ukraine.

Violators, who are now facing penalties, are mostly among citizens of Moldova, Belarus, Russia, Poland, and Romania.

The State Border Guard Service recalled that since November 19, 2020, foreign citizens who have driven their cars to Ukraine and citizens of Ukraine who drive cars with foreign registration numbers are responsible for speeding and violation of other traffic rules.

This project is being implemented by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the State Border Guard Service. Information interaction allows to identify violators who have entered Ukraine in vehicles of foreign registration, and to bring them to justice in the future. When entering Ukraine, border guards enter the car number, surname and name of the driver and his passport data into the database. If this car exceeds the speed limit, an automatic exchange of information takes place between the State Border Guard Service and the National Police. Police officers receive the necessary data to draw up a decision on violation of traffic rules. Further, the decision again falls into this database, which is automatically triggered by the violator when he crosses the border.