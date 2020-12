Ukraine sees 11,742 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13,314 recoveries – Stepanov

In Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, 11,742 new cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded, while 13,314 people recovered, and 213 patients died, said Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov.

"Some 11,742 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of December 19, 2020. In particular, 547 children and 481 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 2,865 people were hospitalized; 213 people died; and 13,314 people were reported as recovered," wrote Stepanov on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.