Sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier in Avdiyivka area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

A Ukrainian serviceman was wounded as a result of sniper fire in Donbas near Avdiyivka, Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group reported on Thursday, December 17.

"17.12, at about 17.40, as a result of sniper fire, a soldier of one of our mechanized brigades in Avdiyivka area was wounded. The Ukrainian JCCC group immediately activated the coordinating mechanism of a ceasefire and sent a special note to the OSCE SMM," the statement on the Facebook page said.

It is reported that the condition of the serviceman is stable, he is conscious and is in a medical institution.