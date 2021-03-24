Facts

14:02 24.03.2021

Servicewoman in Odesa region dies of acute cardiovascular failure - Ministry of Health

Servicewoman in Odesa region dies of acute cardiovascular failure - Ministry of Health

The cause of death of the servicewoman, who died in Odesa region on Tuesday, is acute cardiovascular failure, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports, citing the findings of the forensic medical examination.

"The cause of death of the servicewoman who died in Odesa region on Tuesday is acute cardiovascular failure. She also had atherosclerotic cardiosclerosis. Odesa doctors, who performed an autopsy on the deceased, told the Ministry of Health," it said on Facebook.

It is noted that the results of the autopsy will be considered at a meeting of the regional rapid response to adverse events after immunization as part of the investigation, as required by the protocols of the Ministry of Health.

As reported, at 17:20 on March 23, in the village of Chornomorske, Lymansky district, Odesa region, a female soldier died. According to the command of the medical forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 21, the woman received vaccination against COVID-19. The woman had no contraindications to the administration of the vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, on the same day, another nine more people were vaccinated from the same bottle of vaccine.

According to the head of the medical service of the military unit where the woman served, as of the morning of March 23, she did not express any health complaints.

#death #serviceman
Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

'Red' quarantine zone still includes Kyiv, eight regions, another 15 regions placed in 'orange' zone

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Rozetka plans to create its own payment system

Ukraine, Turkey hold political, defense consultations in Quadriga format at level of national coordinators – MFA

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Kyiv authorities to additionally allocate UAH 23.5 mln for purchase of oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators – Klitschko

Danilov on impossibility of holding local elections in Donbas: This is not about state unwillingness, this is about war

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

SkyUp to deny foreigners boarding flight to Ukraine without negative PCR test

British Ambassador concerned over increasing ceasefire violations in Donbas

Interfax-Ukraine
