Facts

11:56 20.11.2021

Ukrainian military killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas

1 min read
Ukrainian military killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas

A Ukrainian serviceman was killed in Donbas as a result of 17 attacks by Russian occupation forces, according to the press center of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters.

"Over the past day, November 19, some 17 violations of the ceasefire were recorded on the part of Russian occupation forces, six of which were with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements. As a result of hostile actions, one soldier was injured incompatible with life," the JFO HQ said on Facebook.

Tags: #killed #serviceman
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:55 19.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

18:12 12.11.2021
Ukrainian prisoner Ruslan Makarets, illegally convicted of 'espionage,' killed by stabbing attack in Makiyivka colony – Denisova

Ukrainian prisoner Ruslan Makarets, illegally convicted of 'espionage,' killed by stabbing attack in Makiyivka colony – Denisova

17:37 12.11.2021
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed by unknown device in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed by unknown device in Donbas – JFO HQ

10:21 14.09.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

11:32 11.09.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

09:23 31.08.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

16:11 27.08.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

15:48 07.08.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Pisky area in Donbas

Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Pisky area in Donbas

11:54 26.06.2021
One Ukrainian soldier died as result of shelling in ​​Pisky area in Donbas

One Ukrainian soldier died as result of shelling in ​​Pisky area in Donbas

09:29 17.06.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded as result of shelling near Luhanske in Donbas

Ukrainian soldier wounded as result of shelling near Luhanske in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

LATEST

Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

Saakashvili being transported to military hospital in Gori

Restoration of some buildings on Andriyivsky Descent scheduled for 2022 – local authority

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

London Court rejects Deposit Guarantee Fund's appeal against decision on jurisdiction to consider case against Zhevaho

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD