Ukrainian military killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas

A Ukrainian serviceman was killed in Donbas as a result of 17 attacks by Russian occupation forces, according to the press center of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters.

"Over the past day, November 19, some 17 violations of the ceasefire were recorded on the part of Russian occupation forces, six of which were with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements. As a result of hostile actions, one soldier was injured incompatible with life," the JFO HQ said on Facebook.