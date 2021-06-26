Facts

11:54 26.06.2021

One Ukrainian soldier died as result of shelling in ​​Pisky area in Donbas

One Ukrainian soldier died as result of shelling in ​​Pisky area in Donbas

One Ukrainian serviceman died on Saturday, receiving an incompatible shrapnel wound as a result of shelling near Pisky village in Donetsk region.

"As of 0700 on June 26, two violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded. Near the settlement of Pisky, the enemy fired twice from 120 caliber mortars and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers. As a result of the shelling, one Ukrainian soldier received a shrapnel wound incompatible with life," the page of the Joint Forces operation reported on Facebook on Saturday.

It is reported that the Ukrainian servicemen opened fire in response.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the incident.

Over the past day, on June 25, some 12 violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation. Russia-led forces carried out shelling in Vodiane, near Zolote-4, near Avdiyivka, Pisky, Mayorske, also fired in the direction of Hranitne.

In the area of ​​ Katerynivka and Avdiyivka, overflights of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type were recorded crossing the demarcation line. UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare.

There were no combat losses among the personnel of the Joint Forces over the past day.

