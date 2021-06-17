Facts

09:29 17.06.2021

Ukrainian soldier wounded as result of shelling near Luhanske in Donbas

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier wounded as result of shelling near Luhanske in Donbas

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded by shrapnel on Wednesday evening as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces in the area of Luhanske in Donbas, the Pivnich (North) task force said.

"Today, June 16, in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation in the area of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force at about 19:30, as a result of the shelling by the Russian armed formations at the positions of our units near the settlement of Luhanske, a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was wounded by shrapnel," the task force said on Facebook on Wednesday night.

First aid was promptly provided to the wounded soldier. He was evacuated to a hospital. The task force said the state of health of the serviceman is satisfactory.

"Our soldiers opened fire to shell the enemy," the task force said.

It is noted that officials of the military unit and the operational response group of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working at the scene.

