16:44 16.12.2020

Nova Poshta invests UAH 12 mln in opening service center at checkpoint in Novotroitske

Nova Poshta has launched a new service center on the demarcation line in Novotroitske (Donetsk region) and opened its own branch there.

The company said this is one of nine facilities at the checkpoints of entry and exit, the construction of which is being implemented by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories in cooperation with Ukrainian business - the facility in Novotroitske was built entirely at the expense of Nova Poshta, which invested UAH 12 million in it.

The checkpoint has an administrative services center, an employment center, Oschadbank, a pharmacy, a medical center, a National Police station, a cafe and a mother and child room. The territory will have Wi-Fi and recreation areas.

In addition, the service center has a branch of Nova Poshta, where customers will be able to send and receive parcels weighing up to 30 kg, and financial services will also be provided: payment of utility bills, cash withdrawals from a card, money transfers, etc.

"Nova Poshta deliberately joined an important initiative of the Ministry of Reintegration and invested in the development of the country's service infrastructure. For us, as a socially responsible business, it is important to support Ukrainians and provide them with the opportunity to receive a full range of services and goods from Ukrainian and international stores that they need," CEO of Nova Poshta Oleksandr Bulba said.

 

