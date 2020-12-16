Rada backs dismissal of Besarab from post of Minister for Veterans Affairs

The Verkhovna Rada has backed the idea of the dismissal of Serhiy Besarab from the post of Minister for Veterans Affairs.

The corresponding decision was supported by 251 deputies at a plenary session on Wednesday.

As reported, on December 15, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov instructed the relevant parliamentary committees to consider applications for dismissal from Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Roman Abramovsky and Minister of Veterans Affairs Serhiy Besarab.

The first deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Korniyenko at a briefing after the meeting of the faction said that the Rada would consider personnel issues on the appointment of ministers on Thursday. At the same time, he noted that on Wednesday there was only one personnel issue on the agenda of the plenary session - the letter of dismissal of Besarab. At the same time, according to him, the Rada did not plan to consider the issue of dismissing Abromovsky on December 16, since "consultations between the prime minister and the profile committee, the president, and the deputies will continue."

Earlier, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, said that Major General Yulia Laputina became a candidate for the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs.