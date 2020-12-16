Facts

13:02 16.12.2020

Rada backs dismissal of Besarab from post of Minister for Veterans Affairs

2 min read

The Verkhovna Rada has backed the idea of the dismissal of Serhiy Besarab from the post of Minister for Veterans Affairs.

The corresponding decision was supported by 251 deputies at a plenary session on Wednesday.

As reported, on December 15, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov instructed the relevant parliamentary committees to consider applications for dismissal from Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Roman Abramovsky and Minister of Veterans Affairs Serhiy Besarab.

The first deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Korniyenko at a briefing after the meeting of the faction said that the Rada would consider personnel issues on the appointment of ministers on Thursday. At the same time, he noted that on Wednesday there was only one personnel issue on the agenda of the plenary session - the letter of dismissal of Besarab. At the same time, according to him, the Rada did not plan to consider the issue of dismissing Abromovsky on December 16, since "consultations between the prime minister and the profile committee, the president, and the deputies will continue."

Earlier, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, said that Major General Yulia Laputina became a candidate for the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs.

 

Tags: #veterans #minister #rada
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 16.12.2020
Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

18:16 16.12.2020
If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

11:52 16.12.2020
Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

19:07 15.12.2020
Heads of Ecology, Veterans Affairs Ministries tender resignation – Razumkov

Heads of Ecology, Veterans Affairs Ministries tender resignation – Razumkov

18:49 15.12.2020
Rada adopts 2021 state budget

Rada adopts 2021 state budget

17:52 15.12.2020
Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

16:48 15.12.2020
Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

14:02 15.12.2020
Rada supports at second reading draft amendments to Budget Code – with 311 votes

Rada supports at second reading draft amendments to Budget Code – with 311 votes

13:27 15.12.2020
Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

12:04 15.12.2020
Rada extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO till end of 2021

Rada extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO till end of 2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Age limit for working in civil service increased to 70 years

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire twice from midnight – JFO HQ

Berlin wants good relations with Russia, but does not forget about Ukraine, Navalny case – Merkel

Agreement with UK may commence from Jan 1 - trade representative

Nova Poshta invests UAH 12 mln in opening service center at checkpoint in Novotroitske

No military way to resolve situation in Donbas - Armed Forces' specialist

Starukh, Boichuk become new heads of Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administrations

Ukrainian society not ready for calm conversation about Russia, but it is necessary – Kuleba

Large-scale online conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to take place on Dec 17-22

Age limit for working in civil service increased to 70 years

Health Ministry develops bill establishing minimum wage for doctors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD