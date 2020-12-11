Defense Ministry purchases record in seven years amount of fuel for needs of Armed Forces

By the end of 2020, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed contracts for the purchase of 230,600 tonnes of fuel for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is the highest indicator in the last seven years, Defense Minister Andriy Taran said.

"The Ministry of Defense uses every opportunity to ensure that our servicemen are provided with the necessary funds for the defense of the state. My position is to effectively use budgetary funds, buy economically, but at the same time high-quality goods and services. And use the saved financial resources to strengthen opportunities. Such a policy have already brought results , due to savings in 2020, the Defense Ministry signed contracts for the purchase of 230,600 tonnes of fuel for the needs of the Armed Forces," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense was able to take advantage of the decline in world prices for oil and oil products, and increase the volume of purchases by a quarter.

Additional volumes of fuel are aimed at increasing the operational and strategic reserves of the Armed Forces in relevant areas.