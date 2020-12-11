Facts

13:07 11.12.2020

National Сouncil on Television, Radio Broadcasting appoints unscheduled inspection of NASH TV channel for retransmission of Russian propaganda

1 min read
National Сouncil on Television, Radio Broadcasting appoints unscheduled inspection of NASH TV channel for retransmission of Russian propaganda

The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting at a meeting on December 10, 2020, announced an unscheduled inspection of the activities of the NASH TV channel (NASH 365 LLC) for broadcasting of Russian propaganda and anti-Ukrainian statements, the regulator's website said.

In particular, the regulator appointed a non-travel unscheduled check to the satellite TV channel NASH at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine and concerned citizens for retransmission of the show "Friday. Evening", in which representative of the so-called "LPR" Rodion Miroshnik took part on December 4.

"In the program, Rodion Miroshnik made an illegal statement regarding the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the inviolability of its borders, groundlessly drew attention to the armed aggression in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, tried to justify the actions of illegal military formations and separatist sentiments of the population of ORDLO, accused Ukraine of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements, and also in the 'shelling attacks' of the occupied territory," the regulator stressed.

Miroshnik also spoke about the fact that Russia is not a party to the conflict in Donbas. Despite this, the channel decided to air a replay of the TV show without editorial moderation.

