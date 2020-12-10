Facts

10:03 10.12.2020

Court resumes consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

1 min read
Court resumes consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

The panel of judges of the Northern Economic Court of Appeal, consisting of Vitaliy Korsak, Olha Popikova and Oleksiy Yevsykov, overturned the decision of the judge of the Economic Court of the city of Kyiv Liudmyla Shkurdova to suspend the consideration of the claim of ex-owners of PrivatBank (Kyiv) Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments on the return of their shares.

"The appellate instance, despite the violation of the terms for filing an appeal by one of the defendants in the case and the action of the so-called 'anti-Kolomoisky' law, actually resumed proceedings to cancel the nationalization of PrivatBank," PrivatBank said in a statement on Thursday.

As reported, on October 16, judge of the economic court of Kyiv Liudmyla Shkurdova suspended the consideration of the claim of the ex-owners of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments on the return of shares to them pending the decision of the case, which is being considered in the court of administrative jurisdiction at the level of appeal on the legality of the bank's nationalization.

Tags: #privatbank #kolomoisky
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:11 29.10.2020
Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's appeal in case of $350 mln payment to Surkis' companies pending Supreme Court's decision

Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's appeal in case of $350 mln payment to Surkis' companies pending Supreme Court's decision

18:51 20.10.2020
Ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Boholiubov files three lawsuits with Kyiv business court against bank

Ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Boholiubov files three lawsuits with Kyiv business court against bank

17:53 05.10.2020
EU says criminal prosecution for fraud with Privatbank matter of credibility for Ukraine

EU says criminal prosecution for fraud with Privatbank matter of credibility for Ukraine

14:07 21.09.2020
FinCEN files contain data about suspicious transactions of Firtash, Klyuyev, Kolomoisky – ICIJ

FinCEN files contain data about suspicious transactions of Firtash, Klyuyev, Kolomoisky – ICIJ

13:45 09.09.2020
Supreme Court suspends execution of court ruling to recover $350 mln from PrivatBank

Supreme Court suspends execution of court ruling to recover $350 mln from PrivatBank

10:30 09.09.2020
Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

15:57 08.09.2020
NABU initiates case against court verdict ruling to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies

NABU initiates case against court verdict ruling to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies

10:39 08.09.2020
PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

09:47 08.09.2020
Justice Ministry's bill to prevent recovery of $ 350 mln from PrivatBank registered in Rada

Justice Ministry's bill to prevent recovery of $ 350 mln from PrivatBank registered in Rada

17:58 07.09.2020
Finance Ministry to appeal Pechersky court decision in dispute between Surkis and PrivatBank by Sept 9

Finance Ministry to appeal Pechersky court decision in dispute between Surkis and PrivatBank by Sept 9

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Parliamentary-presidential republic cannot be changed to parliamentary one in near future - Razumkov

Rotterdam + case suspended, materials being studied - heads of anti-corruption bodies

Ukraine registers 13,371 COVID-19 new cases per day, 13,903 recoveries - Stepanov

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

LATEST

Parliamentary-presidential republic cannot be changed to parliamentary one in near future - Razumkov

Rotterdam + case suspended, materials being studied - heads of anti-corruption bodies

Ukraine registers 13,371 COVID-19 new cases per day, 13,903 recoveries - Stepanov

Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

EU leaders to discuss Minsk agreements, extend sectoral sanctions for Russia

Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Cabinet to extend quarantine, emergency regime until Feb 28, 2021 - Stepanov

A delegation of the Uman city council invited to Israel for a dialogue on pilgrimage - Ambassador Korniychuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD