Court resumes consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

The panel of judges of the Northern Economic Court of Appeal, consisting of Vitaliy Korsak, Olha Popikova and Oleksiy Yevsykov, overturned the decision of the judge of the Economic Court of the city of Kyiv Liudmyla Shkurdova to suspend the consideration of the claim of ex-owners of PrivatBank (Kyiv) Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments on the return of their shares.

"The appellate instance, despite the violation of the terms for filing an appeal by one of the defendants in the case and the action of the so-called 'anti-Kolomoisky' law, actually resumed proceedings to cancel the nationalization of PrivatBank," PrivatBank said in a statement on Thursday.

As reported, on October 16, judge of the economic court of Kyiv Liudmyla Shkurdova suspended the consideration of the claim of the ex-owners of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments on the return of shares to them pending the decision of the case, which is being considered in the court of administrative jurisdiction at the level of appeal on the legality of the bank's nationalization.