Number of cyber incidents falls by 66.7% in Ukraine from Dec 2 to Dec 8 - CERT-UA

The system of cyber protection of state information resources of Ukraine and critical infrastructure facilities at monitoring sites recorded 468,370 suspicious events from December 2 to December 8, which is about 65.5% less than the previous week.

According to the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection on Tuesday, the overwhelming majority of recorded suspicious events relate to the detection of network scanning attempts (71%) and the use of non-standard protocols (26%).

The system of government agencies' secure access to the Internet blocked 54,180 different types of attacks, similar to the previous week. Of these, 95% are application-level network attacks, 3% are Harvest Attack attacks, and 11 DDoS attacks were recorded and blocked (on the web resources of the President's Office and the Special Communication Service).

During this period, the government's computer emergency response team CERT-UA registered and processed 2,180 of cyber incidents, which is 14% more than in the previous week.

The overwhelming majority of processed incidents belong to the UACOM domain zone (about 99%). The majority of incidents are related to the distribution of malware (98% of the total).