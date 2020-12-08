Zelensky replaces head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Anatoliy Poloskov as head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

The head of state signed corresponding decree No. 555/2020 on December 7.

Presenting an official certificate at the President's Office, Zelensky wished the new head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration effective work for the benefit of the region.

By another decree No. 554/2020, also dated December 7, Zelensky dismissed Oleksiy Petrov from post of the head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

Anatoliy Poloskov was born in 1968. In 1997 he graduated from the Yaroslav the Wise National Law Academy of Ukraine with a degree in jurisprudence. He worked in various positions in the banking sector, was engaged in entrepreneurial activities. Since 2011, he has been the director of a wine company.

Petrov was the head of the SBU department in Kirovohrad region until April 2020, and then he headed Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.