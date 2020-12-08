Facts

15:45 08.12.2020

Zelensky replaces head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

1 min read
Zelensky replaces head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Anatoliy Poloskov as head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

The head of state signed corresponding decree No. 555/2020 on December 7.

Presenting an official certificate at the President's Office, Zelensky wished the new head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration effective work for the benefit of the region.

By another decree No. 554/2020, also dated December 7, Zelensky dismissed Oleksiy Petrov from post of the head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

Anatoliy Poloskov was born in 1968. In 1997 he graduated from the Yaroslav the Wise National Law Academy of Ukraine with a degree in jurisprudence. He worked in various positions in the banking sector, was engaged in entrepreneurial activities. Since 2011, he has been the director of a wine company.

Petrov was the head of the SBU department in Kirovohrad region until April 2020, and then he headed Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

Tags: #zelensky #zakarpattia
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:04 08.12.2020
Zelensky signs laws to support citizens, entrepreneurs during quarantine

Zelensky signs laws to support citizens, entrepreneurs during quarantine

18:43 07.12.2020
Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

10:45 07.12.2020
Govt to not save on army, providing it with weapons, equipment in 2021 – Zelensky

Govt to not save on army, providing it with weapons, equipment in 2021 – Zelensky

16:01 05.12.2020
Thanks to volunteers, modern Ukrainian army created – Zelensky

Thanks to volunteers, modern Ukrainian army created – Zelensky

09:16 05.12.2020
Liability for lying in declarations is still not as tough as we would like – Zelensky

Liability for lying in declarations is still not as tough as we would like – Zelensky

09:11 05.12.2020
NACP head asks Zelensky to veto bill to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

NACP head asks Zelensky to veto bill to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

09:03 05.12.2020
Zelensky believes Ukraine does not need lockdown in Dec, but it can be in Jan

Zelensky believes Ukraine does not need lockdown in Dec, but it can be in Jan

13:01 03.12.2020
Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

09:32 03.12.2020
Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

14:29 01.12.2020
Zelensky says prosecutor's office reforming process to end soon

Zelensky says prosecutor's office reforming process to end soon

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

Ukraine still not received materials, evidence promised by Iran on downed UIA plane – Dpty Prosecutor General

Ryanair із 30 березня запустить напрямок Київ-Венеція

LATEST

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

Conflict in Donbas must be resolved with respect of territorial integrity, Ukraine's independence - Blair

Kyiv City council appoints four new Klitschko dpties on self-government

Year after Normandy Four summit is year of lost opportunities for Ukraine - Nalyvaichenko

Number of cyber incidents falls by 66.7% in Ukraine from Dec 2 to Dec 8 - CERT-UA

Ukraine calls on intl partners to support its demand for provision of materials on downed UIA plane promised by Iran

Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

Infrastructure Ministry to develop e-platform for multimodal container traffic in 2021

Honda wants to increase its presence in Ukraine – ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD