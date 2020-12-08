Facts

National police refuse to submit Bakhmatiuk to Interpol bases - source

National police refuse to submit Bakhmatiuk to Interpol bases - source

The department of international police cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine has informed the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) about the absence of grounds for the correct and lawful use of the systems of Interpol, Europol and other similar tools to search for businessman Oleh Bakhmatiuk, since his place of residence is known, a source familiar with the investigation into the VAB Bank case has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the department received information about the address of Bakhmatiuk's residence in Austria, and the Austrian side, without using the Interpol system, confirmed the correctness and relevance of these statements to the central register of Austria.

The interlocutor of the agency added that the National Police also noted that the defense side informed the NABU about the place of residence of the businessman.

The department indicated that the issues of detention, arrest and extradition of Bakhmatiuk in this case are outside its competence, the source said. It clarified that the NABU contacted the National Police on this issue at the end of November, and the answer described above was received at the beginning of December.

As reported, on December 3 this year, the Office of the Prosecutor General informed that it twice returned to the NABU the materials of the criminal proceedings regarding the extradition of Bakhmatiuk and is ready to send them to the competent authorities of other countries after the bureau eliminates the shortcoming.

