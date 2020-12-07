Facts

14:26 07.12.2020

Ukraine still not received materials, evidence promised by Iran on downed UIA plane – Dpty Prosecutor General

2 min read
Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Gunduz Mamedov, during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi, said that a month and a half had passed since the last round of talks in Tehran in October, and the Ukrainian investigation has not yet received the materials and evidence promised by Iran regarding the crash of UIA flight PS752 on January 8, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine said on Monday.

"So far, the investigation in Ukraine and Iran is proceeding in separate ways, although both sides are interested in an objective investigation of the shooting down of the Ukrainian plane. And the improper implementation of the agreements reached does not give us the opportunity to talk about the next date for bilateral negotiations. There is no point in negotiating for the sake of the process itself, effective cooperation and results are important. And we must provide the answers as soon as possible, because in January will be the anniversary of the plane crash," Mamedov said.

As noted, the meeting was held at the initiative of the Iranian side.

UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to perform flight PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8, 2020. Onboard there were 167 passengers and nine crew members. They all died.

Tags: #iran #ukraine #uia
