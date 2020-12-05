Facts

09:03 05.12.2020

Zelensky believes Ukraine does not need lockdown in Dec, but it can be in Jan

Zelensky believes Ukraine does not need lockdown in Dec, but it can be in Jan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that Ukraine does not need to introduce a lockdown in December to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, but there is a possibility of such a scenario in January.

"An immediate urgent issue is the lockdown in December. I believe and hope that we really do not need it yet. We thought over all the pros and cons, a lot of data and forecasts, consulted with representatives of local authorities, received assurances from the Ministry of Health about controllability the situation in hospitals, and I advised the prime minister not to announce a lockdown in December," he said in a blog posted on his Facebook page on Friday.

Zelensky believes that the weekend quarantine was effective and the daily number of cases stopped increasing.

According to him, the medical system did not miss the "knockout blows:" it copes and will withstand. The president said in some regions there are specific problems that they know about, they work and they will definitely solve everything.

"We are strengthening, we want to be ready for anything, so that there are enough beds and oxygen. But in general, the situation is controlled and does not dictate the immediate introduction of a lockdown in December. We enable the business to work and not lose December, one of the most profitable months of the year. And we will not spoil the holiday for people, which all of you are waiting for," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky urged Ukrainians to wear masks, do it correctly, covering their mouth and nose, disinfect their hands, keep their distance, avoid crowds and strengthen immunity. And stay at home and not self-medicate in case of the disease symptoms.

Speaking about the possibility of the lockdown in January, the head of state said that "it is very difficult to completely avoid a lockdown." "It can be introduced in January. But I instructed the government next week to inform you, in advance, in detail, clearly, when there may be the lockdown, what is its clear format, an exhaustive list of all quarantine measures," he said.

"Therefore, it will not be a surprise to anyone. And not in a week, as provided by law, the government will report much earlier," the president said.

At the same time, Zelensky said that the likely lockdown in January does not mean that it is necessary to cancel the planned vacation, to return the tickets.

"For citizens of Ukraine, the state border will be open, both for leaving and for entering," he said.

#zelensky #lockdown
Interfax-Ukraine
