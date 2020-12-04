Facts

18:21 04.12.2020

NSDC starts cooperation with Ukraine's Red Cross Society to settle humanitarian issues

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine (NSDC), together with the authorized representative of the President of Ukraine for volunteer activities, are starting to coordinate activities with the Red Cross Society of Ukraine.

"The purpose of such cooperation is to consolidate joint efforts aimed at protecting national security, implementing measures aimed at respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms, providing timely assistance to those who need it, as well as conducting awareness-raising work with the population in order to increase knowledge on actions in the event of a threat to life and health," the press service of the National Security and Defense Council said.

It is noted that the consistency of joint actions will contribute to the solution of not only important humanitarian issues, but also the protection of Ukraine's national interests, since in 2020 the country, in addition to the hostilities in Donbas, faced such challenges as coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and numerous large catastrophes, natural disasters and emergencies in different areas. As a result, tens of thousands of people were left without houses and vital items, in need of additional support.

"The Red Cross, as the largest humanitarian organization in the country, does not stand aside and in every possible way supports those who are in trouble. General coordination with the plenipotentiary of the President of Ukraine on volunteering and with the staff of the National Security Council of Ukraine will provide new opportunities for helping the most vulnerable groups of the population affected by an armed conflict, pandemic or natural disasters," Director General of the National Committee of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine Maksym Dotsenko said.

One of the important areas of activity of the Red Cross of Ukraine is assistance to state-owned medical facilities in overcoming COVID-19 infection, in particular, providing medical facilities with equipment as well as personal protective equipment.

