Number of new COVID-19 cases tops 15,000 in Ukraine

Ukraine recorded 15,131 new COVID-19 cases and 235 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.

"On December 4, 2020, Ukraine registered 15,131 new COVID-19 cases. In particular, the virus was contracted by 649 children and 681 medical workers. Over the past day, 1,776 patients were hospitalized, 235 died, and 13,383 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Friday morning.

Ukraine reported 14,496 contagions on December 3, 13,141 on December 2, and 12,498 on December 1.

In all, 787,891 people in Ukraine have contracted the novel coronavirus as of this date; 13,195 of them have died and 397,809 have recovered.