Lockdown won't be introduced next week - Stepanov

The introduction of a full lockdown in Ukraine will definitely not take place from November 30, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on the air of the Inter TV channel on Friday.

"Next week, no one will definitely introduce it. We are considering different options for the development of events, but in any case, we will make an advisory message with a clear list of restrictions in seven to ten days before if we need to introduce strict quarantine measures," Stepanov said.

At the same time, he stressed that the occupancy of beds in hospitals today is slightly less than 50%. According to the Minister of Health, the situation related to the fight against coronavirus disease in the country is quite tense, like during all eight months of the epidemic, but at the same time it is not critical.

As reported, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov on the air of Ukraine-24 TV Channel on Thursday expressed his conviction of the need to introduce a full lockdown and noted that this issue would be decided by the Cabinet of Ministers in the coming days.