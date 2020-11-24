Facts

16:49 24.11.2020

Sniper wounded Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas

1 min read
Sniper wounded Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded by an enemy sniper shot in Donbas near Avdiyivka, reports the 72nd separate mechanized brigade.

"Today, on November 24, the Russian occupation troops cynically violated the agreements that came into effect on July 27, 2020 in accordance with the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group. A member of the JFO was wounded by a shot from an enemy sniper at about noon in the suburb of Avdiyivka," it said on Facebook.

It is noted that the Ukrainian defender was promptly provided with first aid, he was evacuated to a hospital. "His state of health is grave," the message says.

The JFO did not respond in response due to the evacuation measures of the wounded.

Tags: #jfo
