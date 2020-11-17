Facts

18:13 17.11.2020

Brawls break out near Rada building, police asking protesters to stop their illegal actions

2 min read
Brawls have begun outside the walls of the Verkhovna Rada in the center of Kyiv, where a protest rally is taking place, the police are calling on citizens to stop illegal actions.

According to the communications department of Kyiv police, the participants of the mass events began to break down the fence in order to enter the protected area.

"To restore law and order, law enforcement officers immediately intervened in the situation and pushed back the protesters. As a result, there were short-term clashes. Now there are no detainees. Information about the victims is being specified," it said on Facebook.

Also, law enforcement officers noted that the actions of each of the participants who have resorted to provocations and offenses will be given a legal assessment.

"We call upon the participants of the event and their organizers to immediately stop committing illegal actions. The police, within their powers, will suppress any manifestations of violation of the requirements of the current legislation and bring the perpetrators to justice," the police added.

Earlier, the police detained one of the protesters near the Rada for illegal actions.

As reported, on Tuesday, November 17, two actions are being held in the center of Kyiv. At 9:00, a protest action with the participation of entrepreneurs and business representatives "Quarantine to Cabinet!" began near the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The organizers are the business association "Rada Mist Zakhyst FOP" (Rada Bridge Protection of Individual Enterpreneurs). At 9:30, a protest rally of small entrepreneurs "The Right to Work!" demanding the abolition of quarantine restrictions for small and micro-businesses, as well as adopting bills No. 3853-1 (2) and No. 3993, aimed at protecting the simplified taxation system started near the Verkhovna Rada. The organizer of the action is the SaveFOP movement (FOP means a private entrepreneur).

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #kyiv
Interfax-Ukraine
