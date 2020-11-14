Weekend quarantine won't be valid in Ternopil - mayor

The tightening of quarantine restrictions on weekends, introduced in Ukraine by a government decision, will not be introduced in Ternopil, mayor of the city Serhiy Nadal has said.

"I want to officially inform you that no additional restrictions will be introduced in Ternopil in connection with the government's decision on the weekend quarantine," Nadal said at a briefing on Friday, November 13.

According to him, before such a decision was made, consultations were held with economists, business representatives and doctors. He gave arguments why these restrictions would not be introduced.

"Firstly, according to doctors, this will not significantly influence the decrease in the incidence. Next: if such restrictions are introduced, it will simply destroy the city's economy, because most business entities will simply stop working, because people have a large amount of profit over the weekend, due to which they have the opportunity to maintain their establishments, to retain hired employees," he said.

Nadal stressed that as a result of such measures "half of Ternopil residents will again lose their jobs, and the city will lose income." The mayor stressed that the city cannot afford to lose the corresponding budget revenues, because thanks to them it must ensure the operation of medical institutions, buy equipment, finance the operation of public transport and bear other costs.

"Moreover, we are entering the winter period, when the heating season is underway, when it is necessary to buy gas, supply heat and provide winter cleaning and maintenance of the city," he said.