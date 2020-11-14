Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times - JFO HQ
Over the past day, Russian occupation forces in Donbas have opened fire on Ukrainian positions five times, without casualties, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.
"Over the past day, on November 13, five violations of agreements by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the areas of responsibility of the Ukrainian units. There were no combat losses or injuries among Ukrainian soldiers," the headquarters said on Facebook.