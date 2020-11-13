Out of seven checkpoints only Stanytsia Luhanska, Novotroyitske operate in Donbas – order guard service

Despite the fact that from November 10, by the decision of the Commander of the Joint Force Operation (JFO), all seven entry-exit checkpoints on the demarcation line in Donbas have been resumed, the actual passage of citizens is carried out only through two entry-exit checkpoints, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"[...] the actual passage of citizens is carried out only at the Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoints every day and Novotroyitske, in which representatives of the occupation authorities unblock traffic twice a week on Monday and Friday," the service said in a statement released on Friday evening.

In total, there are seven entry-exit checkpoints working on the Ukrainian side with a daily operating mode from 08:00 to 16:00. The Hnutove, Novotroyitske, Maryinka, Mayorske entry-exit checkpoints operate within Donetsk region and within the Stanytsia Luhanska, Schastia, Zolote entry-exit checkpoints within Luhansk region.