Zelensky diagnosed with COVID-19, he feels well – President's Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky fell ill with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, according to the President's Office of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has tested positive for COVID-19. The head of state feels good and will continue to perform his duties remotely in self-isolation," the President's Office said on the Facebook page.

It is noted that the head of the President's Office, his deputies and employees of the President's Office take PCR tests on an ongoing basis.

"Yulia Kovaliv, fortunately, has already received a negative test and is starting to work as usual in compliance with lockdown restrictions," the office said.

Thus, the President's Office will report on the state of Zelensky.

"We urge citizens to observe the lockdown regime: do not forget about masks and social distance. Coronavirus infection for each of us can end in different ways. The government will do everything possible to ensure that COVID-19 causes the least harm to society and the state," the President's Office said.

In turn, President Zelensky said that he was feeling well, his temperature was 37.5 ℃.

"There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose a threat. Despite all the lockdown measures, I also received a positive result. I have 37.5, and I wish everyone 36.6. However, I feel good. I promise to isolate myself and I continue to work. Most people overcome COVID-19. And I will go through it too. Everything will be fine," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page.