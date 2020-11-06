Kuleba, Szijjártó agree to turn page on Budapest's interference in Ukrainian elections

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Hungary Dmytro Kuleba and Péter Szijjártó agreed to restore constructive dialogue following Budapest's interference in local elections in Ukraine.

"Péter supported my proposal to turn the page on which Ukraine and Hungary recently exchanged painful blows. We both agree that we need to draw the right conclusions from what happened two weeks ago and hold a constructive dialogue in the future. There is no alternative to the good-neighborliness of the Ukrainian and Hungarian peoples and our common European and the Euro-Atlantic future," Kuleba wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Hungary is an important neighbor of Ukraine, and Szijjártó is his colleague, with whom they have done a lot to bring the Ukrainian-Hungarian relations from their peak and have Hungary's support in the EU and NATO.

"Therefore, when I found out that Péter fell ill with [coronavirus] COVID-19, I immediately sent him a text message wishing him an early winning over the virus. Peter read and called back, thanked for the support. We had a good conversation about work, COVID-19, life and football. Surely, about the last fall in our relations as well," the minister said.

As reported, Ukraine has banned the entry of two officials from Hungary because of campaigning in Zakarpattia region during the electoral process in the local elections held in the country.