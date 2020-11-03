Freezing conflict in Donbas is possible, but not best option - German Ambassador

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen notes a rather high probability of freezing the conflict in Donbas, however, notes the unreliability of such a solution and, according to her, Germany would like the best both for Ukraine and for people who live in the temporarily occupied territories and near the demarcation line.

"The possibility of this result [freezing the conflict] is always there. Look at Transnistria and other conflicts. But now we also see in Nagorno-Karabakh that this freezing of the conflict can end very unexpectedly and quickly," the diplomat said in an exclusive interview with Interfax Ukraine.

That is why, she said, frozen conflicts "are never the perfect result." "The probability is high enough that we are moving towards this, but we, as Germany, would still like to achieve a better result for Ukraine and the people who live in the temporarily occupied territories and near the demarcation line. If there is no longer shooting there and no one dies - this is the first step," Feldhusen said.