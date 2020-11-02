Ways to settle situation in Donbas, which do not put Russia in uncomfortable position, can yield results - Kravchuk

Hhead of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, believes that if ways are found to end the war in Donbas and return Ukraine its territories that will not put the Russian Federation at a disadvantage, they can produce results.

"I think that Russia is tired of this war in Donbas as well, and not only in Donbas. And if we found together some ways that would not put, as they believe, Russia at a disadvantage, politically and internationally, I think it would give concrete results. For me personally, it does not matter whether it elevates Putin or vice versa. I need peace in Ukraine. That's what I need," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine".

According to him, some people in Russia believe that in the Kremlin and personally the President of Russia has a desire to think about how to implement this, without compromising on ambitions.