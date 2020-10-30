Facts

15:59 30.10.2020

Extraordinary meeting of TCG subgroup on security to be held at 17:00 – Ukrainian delegation

1 min read
Extraordinary meeting of TCG subgroup on security to be held at 17:00 – Ukrainian delegation

An extraordinary meeting of the subgroup on security issues of the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas (TCG), initiated by the Ukrainian side due to the shelling and death of two Ukrainian military, is scheduled for 17:00 on Friday.

"We will demand from the Russian side and ask for help from the OSCE representatives to take immediate measures to stop the violation of the ceasefire and the escalation of the armed conflict, which has signs of a pre-planned one," the Ukrainian side said on its Facebook page.

As reported, over the past day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire five times, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, two more wounded.

Tags: #donbas #russia #tcg #osce
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 30.10.2020
SBI initiates investigation on high treason of Constitutional Court's head, illicit alienation of land in Crimea under Russia's laws

SBI initiates investigation on high treason of Constitutional Court's head, illicit alienation of land in Crimea under Russia's laws

10:01 30.10.2020
Ukrainian delegation in TCG initiates urgent meeting of security subgroup in connection with shelling attacks, death of two Ukrainian military

Ukrainian delegation in TCG initiates urgent meeting of security subgroup in connection with shelling attacks, death of two Ukrainian military

11:49 29.10.2020
OSCE Permanent Council to discuss on Friday ceasefire violation in Donbas, due to which soldier of Armed Forces wounded – Arestovych

OSCE Permanent Council to discuss on Friday ceasefire violation in Donbas, due to which soldier of Armed Forces wounded – Arestovych

09:45 29.10.2020
TCG tasks political subgroup to urgently develop action plan on resolving conflict in Donbas – Grau

TCG tasks political subgroup to urgently develop action plan on resolving conflict in Donbas – Grau

10:38 27.10.2020
Zelensky's year allotted for ending war in Donbas, based on Minsk Agreements, expires on Dec 9 – Reznikov

Zelensky's year allotted for ending war in Donbas, based on Minsk Agreements, expires on Dec 9 – Reznikov

16:54 26.10.2020
Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

16:49 26.10.2020
Decision not to hold elections near contact line in Donbas affects civil confidence – OSCE ODIHR

Decision not to hold elections near contact line in Donbas affects civil confidence – OSCE ODIHR

16:41 26.10.2020
Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

16:15 26.10.2020
OSCE ODIHR notes freedom of campaigning in local elections in Ukraine, bias of private media

OSCE ODIHR notes freedom of campaigning in local elections in Ukraine, bias of private media

15:40 26.10.2020
OSCE ODIHR notes Ukraine's local elections as organized, held orderly in line with procedures

OSCE ODIHR notes Ukraine's local elections as organized, held orderly in line with procedures

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine doubled in month

In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

Constitutional Court's head on land in Crimea: my only fault is I do not ask NACP for clarification

SBI initiates investigation on high treason of Constitutional Court's head, illicit alienation of land in Crimea under Russia's laws

Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

LATEST

Yermak believes there is external interference in Constitutional Court's events – G7 Ambassadors' meeting

Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine doubled in month

In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

Constitutional Court's head on land in Crimea: my only fault is I do not ask NACP for clarification

Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

Constitutional Court head invites Zelensky to meeting to resolve artificial conflict - court chairman

CC head says he will not come for interrogation to SBI

New zoning: Zhytomyr, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv placed in 'red' zone for COVID-19

Daily COVID-19 numbers top 8,000 in Ukraine, setting new all-time high record

It's not just in decision on anti-corruption bodies, but in targeted actions of certain persons to undermine national security – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD