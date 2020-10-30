Extraordinary meeting of TCG subgroup on security to be held at 17:00 – Ukrainian delegation

An extraordinary meeting of the subgroup on security issues of the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas (TCG), initiated by the Ukrainian side due to the shelling and death of two Ukrainian military, is scheduled for 17:00 on Friday.

"We will demand from the Russian side and ask for help from the OSCE representatives to take immediate measures to stop the violation of the ceasefire and the escalation of the armed conflict, which has signs of a pre-planned one," the Ukrainian side said on its Facebook page.

As reported, over the past day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire five times, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, two more wounded.